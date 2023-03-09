Although a full council meeting gave the go-ahead for a council tax increase of £5 on a Band D property, while also agreeing a five-year £10million capital programme featuring improvements to council-owned play areas, public toilets and car parks.

Ribble Valley Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “We are all having to cope with the impact of high inflation on our everyday expenditure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council recognises this and has put in place one of the most generous council tax support schemes in Lancashire.

Ribble Valley Borough council has announced a £5.00 increase on council tax for some properties in the area.

“Over the years, we have maintained excellent service levels in one of the sparsest boroughs in the UK.

“This has been achieved by careful and prudent financial planning, and I am grateful to councillors and staff for their dedication and commitment in continuing to deliver efficient, effective services to national standards, while achieving good public satisfaction ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that we have been able to set a budget for next year without any reductions in the services we provide, while being one of the few debt-free councils in the country, with no external borrowing.”

The meeting also heard that over the next three years Clitheroe, Longridge and Whalley will share a £2million slice of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.