House prices in Preston: The 13 neighbourhoods in Preston where property values are rising fastest

People wanting to buy a home in Preston can find out the areas where prices are rising the fastest, thanks to new data.

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of Preston which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

The data is from December 2021 to December 2022.

The areas of Preston which have seen the biggest increases in property prices Below, in reverse order, are the areas of Preston which have seen the biggest increases in property prices from December 2021 to December 2022

Broughton & Wychnor Prices in Broughton & Wychnor have risen by 2 per cent with the average price increasing from £254,975 to £260,000

Lea & Marina Prices in Lea & Marina have risen by 5.5 per cent with the average price increasing from £224,250 to £236,625

Plungington & University Prices in Plungington & University have risen by 6.4 per cent with the average price increasing from £110,000 to £117,000