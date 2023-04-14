Dozens of Hotels, Bed & Breakfasts and Guest Houses in Preston have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are all the Hotels, Bed & Breakfasts and Guest Houses in Preston and their most recent hygiene rating as well as their rating from Google reviews ...

2 . Preston Marriott Preston Marriott on Garstang Road has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating and 4 out of 5 rating on Google from 1,269 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Preston International Hotel Preston International Hotel on Marsh Lane has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating and 4.3 out of 5 rating on Google from 584 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Travelodge Preston Central Travelodge Preston Central on Hall Lane has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating and a 3.5 out of 5 rating on Google from 665 reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

