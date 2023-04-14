News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
4 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
5 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
5 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
6 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
6 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

These are the hygiene ratings of all the Hotels, Bed & Breakfasts and Guest Houses in Preston and their Google reviews rating

Dozens of Hotels, Bed & Breakfasts and Guest Houses in Preston have received a fabulous FIVE-STAR rating following their most-recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency – the top mark available.

By Jon Peake
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST

The rating system ranges from 0 (lowest) to 5 (highest) and every eatery in the country is inspected to make sure good hygiene is being maintained.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

Inspectors also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

What does each numbered rating mean?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

These are all the Hotels, Bed & Breakfasts and Guest Houses in Preston and their most recent hygiene rating as well as their rating from Google reviews ...

Below are all the Hotels, B & Bs and Guest Houses in Preston and their hygiene ratings and Google reviews ratings

1. All the Hotels, B & Bs and Guest Houses in Preston and their hygiene ratings

Below are all the Hotels, B & Bs and Guest Houses in Preston and their hygiene ratings and Google reviews ratings Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Preston Marriott on Garstang Road has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating and 4 out of 5 rating on Google from 1,269 reviews

2. Preston Marriott

Preston Marriott on Garstang Road has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating and 4 out of 5 rating on Google from 1,269 reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Preston International Hotel on Marsh Lane has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating and 4.3 out of 5 rating on Google from 584 reviews

3. Preston International Hotel

Preston International Hotel on Marsh Lane has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating and 4.3 out of 5 rating on Google from 584 reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Travelodge Preston Central on Hall Lane has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating and a 3.5 out of 5 rating on Google from 665 reviews

4. Travelodge Preston Central

Travelodge Preston Central on Hall Lane has a 5 out of 5 hygiene rating and a 3.5 out of 5 rating on Google from 665 reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:PrestonGoogle