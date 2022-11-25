The store will open its doors from 8am Saturday, creating 55 new jobs. It will also be donating £2,000 to local charity, CancerHelp Preston .

The new Preston store will join over 575 outlets across the UK including its £3million sister store which recently opened at the Alliance Retail Park in Chorley .

Jordan Gillman, the new Preston Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening this new store in Preston, creating local jobs and supporting an excellent charity in the process.”The 28,697 sq. ft store, which formerly housed Fabb Sofas, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.The store will have an onsite bakery, bringing quality fresh produce to shoppers on a daily basis, as well as a café.