The store, located at Alliance Retail Park, Water Street, will open its doors from 8am Saturday, creating 55 new jobs. It will also be donating £2,000 to Derian House Children’s Hospice. Sara Bateman, the new Chorley store manager, said: “The store team and I are extremely excited to be bringing the much-loved Home Bargains brand to another community in the UK.

"The team has put so much hard work into the store and we are all excited to share it with you. Chorley will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

The 16,081sq. ft store will join over 575 outlets across the UK and will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials and food.

Undefined: readMore

1. The new Home Bargains store at Chorley's Alliance Retail Park The store is Christmas ready Photo: Iain Lynn Photo Sales

2. The new Home Bargains store at Chorley's Alliance Retail Park Store manager Sara Bateman is ready for the store's grand opening on Saturday, November 12 Photo: Iain Lynn Photo Sales

3. The new Home Bargains store at Chorley's Alliance Retail Park The new store will create 55 new jobs Photo: Iain Lynn Photo Sales

4. The new Home Bargains store at Chorley's Alliance Retail Park Shopping trolleys at the ready Photo: Iain Lynn Photo Sales