The 31-year-old pole vaulter, who attended Parklands High School in Chorley and then Runshaw College, has gone on to become one of Lancashire’s most successful athletes, but last week she confirmed that her sporting career is nearing its end.

Taking to Instragram last Friday (June 23) Holly shared throwback images of her time at the London, Rio and Tokyo Olympics in 2012, 2016 and 2020 respectively.

In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Olympic Day ♥️

Preston-born track and fielde athlete Holly Bradshaw is gearing up for her next, and final ever, Olympics. Image: Alex Livesey

"London, Rio and Tokyo were a blast!

"Just a little over one year until Paris - there is nothing quite like the Olympic magic

"Already craving that magic for one final time.

"#polevault #polevaulter #enjoylife #enjoythemoment #roadtoparis2024 #olympics #olympicday”

England's Holly Bradshaw at the women's pole vault final athletics event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

When fellow Olympic Pole Vaulting champion Katie Moon of the USA commented “Not final” with a series of crying emojis, Holly replied “It will be time ❤️”

Last year, Holly, who won a Bronze Medal at the 2021 Olympics, spoke to the Times about her plans for retirement, after admitting her 2022 season, in which she suffered from glanduler fever and an achilles injury, nearly made her quit sport.

She told their reporter Sam Munnery: “I will retire after Paris, that will be my last major championships.”

While competing in the qualifying competition for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Holly's pole snapped and she had to withdraw from the competition.