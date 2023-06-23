Willow Deane from Fulwood has been named ‘Little Trooper of the Month’ by the charity Little Troopers, who support military children across the country, as she has spent more than 22 months of her life with one or the other parent serving overseas, missing several birthdays and Christmases.

When Willow was only three weeks old, her dad was deployed overseas for four months and just a few days after he returned, Willow’s mum was also sent away. Over the next two years, the couple played ‘tag team’, taking it in turns to go on exercises and military operations around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the back-to-back deployments putting strain on their relationship, Willow’s parents separated in early 2022. Since then, Willow’s mum, Alex, has completed two further deployments as a single parent, spending nine of the last twelve months away from home. During this time, Alex’s mum, Nanna Sue, moved into the family home to look after Willow.

Three-year-old Willow Deane from Fulwood has been named ‘Little Trooper of the Month’ by the charity Little Troopers.

On top of the challenges of military life, Willow was also diagnosed with juvenile arthritis when she was just 18 months old. As well as causing her daily pain and discomfort, the condition is frustrating for Willow as she struggles to keep up with her friends and tires easily.

Willow was nominated for the Little Troopers award by her mum, and will receive a medal, certificate and a gift voucher. Commenting on her win, Willow said: “I’m very excited to be first and I can’t wait for my big big medal!”

Mum Alex said: “Willow has been an absolute superstar with all the upheaval and change that she has experienced in her life. She does get upset and sheds a few years when I have to go away, but she understands that it is my job and she takes it in her stride and carries on being the phenomenal little girl she is. I nominated her for the Little Troopers award because I want her to be recognised for how well she has handled not having her Mummy home so much, especially in the last 12 months. She’s so excited to have her very own medal, just like Mummy and Daddy. It’s made her one very happy little girl.”

Willow with her mum, Alex, who serves in the British Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, commented: “Having a parent deployed is one of the most difficult parts of being a military child, so to have both parents serving and going on multiple deployments in such a short space of time must have been really hard for Willow and her family. This is why our charity exists. To recognise children like Willow who are growing up in our British Armed Forces community and deserve to be supported through these experiences and celebrated for being special little troopers. We hope Willow wears her medal with pride.”

Little Troopers is a registered charity supporting children who have parents serving in the British Armed Forces. The charity provides resources for use at home and in school, as well as running special projects such as the Little Troopers All Together deployment club and a new Therapy Programme, which is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.