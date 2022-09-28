Hollie Dring, from Fulwood, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2021 and sadly died on August 31 this year, aged 36.

The mum-of-one, who attended Lostock Hall High School and Runshaw College, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at St Catherine’s Hospice, where she worked as a personal assistant for more than eight years.

Today, the Post pays special tribute to Hollie, who made it her mission to raise awareness and vital funds for cancer research before she died.

Hollie with her beloved son Theo, who turned three in September, 2022

Paying tribute, her heartbroken family, including dad Paul Dring said: “Hollie was the life and soul of every gathering she went to. She had one of those infectious personalities where she could say she made a new friend every week! But they always did remain friends.

“She was the family organiser. She never forgot a birthday, and she loved organising get-togethers for Christmas, birthday parties and even weddings. Where there was an excuse to party, Hollie was always at the forefront!

“Hollie absolutely loved going on holidays with her friends and family too. She travelled to many places including Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Italy, America, Hong Kong, and her favourite place of all, Mauritius.

"It was in Mauritius where she was accepted lovingly by her stepmother Christina’s extended family, and had so many amazing experiences embracing the Mauritian culture.

Hollie Dring was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2021 and sadly died on August 31, 2022, aged 36

“She just enjoyed spending so much time with family and her many friends. She liked making cocktails and eating nice food! But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her son Theo, who was everything to her.”

‘Hollie’s Dollies’

Hollie launched her #checkyourbitsandbobs campaign shortly after her diagnosis. She had discovered a lump in her breast whilst playing with Theo and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

During this time, her friends came together to form ‘Hollie’s Dollies’, to help her share her journey and raise funds for breast cancer research through Cancer Research UK. So far, they have raised an incredible £36,800.

Hollie's heartbroken family say her son Theo "was everything to her"

Her dad added: “Hollie received many private messages from men and women alike thanking her for raising awareness, as they followed her advice and told her how inspiring she was.

“She has helped so many people. And everyone got behind her efforts, raising funds through sponsored challenges, family fun days and raffles.”

Hollie’s final days with loved ones at St Catherine’s Hospice

Hollie – who attended Lostock Hall High School and Runshaw College – was given the all-clear in October last year, but was found to have secondary cancer in July.

Hollie discovered a lump in her breast whilst playing with her son Theo, and underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy. She was given the all-clear in October 2021, but was found to have secondary cancer in July, 2022. She was admitted to hospital in August before returning home, and spent her final days surrounded by her loved ones at St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall

She was admitted to hospital in August before returning home, and spent her final days surrounded by her loved ones at St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall.

Her family, including Paul and Christina - and her brothers Lee, Paul and Jonathan – added: “Hollie initially wanted to be at home but over the short period of days she was becoming more uncomfortable, and could probably see that it was hurting us to see her in pain.

"She chose to go to St Catherine’s as she knew that the safety, care and love she needed would be given there.

"She knew her friends and colleagues would make sure she was comfortable and peaceful, and the St Catherine’s family certainly made sure of that.

"They took care of not just Hollie but all our family too. We appreciate that care, love and compassion immensely.

“The nurses and doctors looked after the small details too, like giving Hollie her favourite flavour of ice pops! We will be forever grateful.”

Hollie launched her #checkyourbitsandbobs campaign shortly after her diagnosis and raised thousands of pounds for charity before she died

Hollie’s family has now set up a tribute page on the St Catherine’s Hospice website, where people can write messages and share stories, and donate to the charity in her memory.

More than £4,000 has been donated to St Catherine’s in this way, with many of Hollie’s friends also planning fundraising events for the hospice in her honour.

Hollie’s legacy

Her family said: “Hollie’s legacy will be her son Theo who turned three this September, just 20 days after she died. He will grow up to know just how amazing and inspiring she was.

"We feel a huge hole in all of our lives, but we’re grateful that we were blessed to have Hollie in our lives. All of our memories of her are and always will be cherished forever.”

Chief executive of St Catherine’s, Lynn Kelly, said: “Hollie’s beautiful smile would light up every room. She was a credit to her family and the hospice, and was always so full of fun whilst remaining completely professional and personable.

"Her courage has given us all strength, and even more determination to help those who need us.

“It was an honour for St Catherine’s and our staff to care for Hollie and provide her with comfort and dignity in her final days, which were spent peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family. We will all miss her so much.”

Former chief executive Stephen Greenhalgh, who welcomed Hollie to her role as personal assistant in 2015, added: “When Hollie came to St Catherine’s she was like a breath of fresh air and soon had her PA role really well organised.

"Hollie was thrilled when Theo was born and I have fond memories sharing lunch with them on the front lawn at St Catherine’s.

“I find it really hard to believe that she has died and cannot thank everyone enough for caring for her during her illness.

“You’re a star Hollie, thank you for brightening all our days.”

- You can view Hollie’s tribute page and make a donation to St Catherine’s Hospice here.