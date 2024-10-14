Holland's Pies hires a Lancashire comedian as resident pastry taster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire comedian has bagged their dream job as Holland's Pies pastry taster after beating a Greggs superfan in a debate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holland’s Pies has announced a new unique and exciting role as the brand's new pastry taster.

The beloved British pie brand was inundated with hundreds of hopeful applicants when the role initially opened, but it was Nina Gilligan, a comedian from Lancashire, who bagged the gig after winning a pastry debate against a Greggs superfan from the North East, Barry Dodds, and she’ll now be tasting pies and feeding back before they’re launched to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants for the role were required to share a clever line on why they were the perfect candidate and the ultimate pastry lover to be considered.

The gauntlet was thrown down to Greggs superfans and pastry aficionados, alongside Holland’s Pies lovers, as the brand launched an exciting new series of pastry products to directly rival the well-known Greggs range.

Those that caught the attention of judges were then invited for interview, before the selected pastry superfans participated in a fun, friendly debate, where they had the chance to compare Holland's new offerings which include Sausage Rolls, Steak Bakes and Bacon & Cheese Wraps against Greggs’ classics.

Nina Gilligan (left) and Barry Dodds (right) battled it out to be crowned pastry tester for Holland's Pies. | submit

Nina was selected for the debate after telling judges she comes from a family with “pastry in their DNA”, priding herself on “having a strong foundation, being finely engineered, never caving under stress and not giving up under pressure while always keeping hot until the final bite” – just like a Holland’s bake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Barry was chosen after revealing his grandfather worked in the original Greggs bakery while explaining how he “liked pastries like himself, northern and no-nonsense”.

During the debate, not only did both participants sample the puffs and pastries, including the new Three Cheese Wraps, Sausage & Cheese Wraps and Sausage Rolls from Holland’s Pies, but they also competed to win bragging rights and a pastry taster job in the ultimate North West vs. North East showdown.

Barry kicked off proceedings attempting to put Nina on the backfoot, telling her: “This is more than just pastry, it’s more than just pies, it’s more than a Steak Bake... My grandad worked in the original Greggs in Gosforth, he was the OG, pies and pastries are literally in my blood. It’s part of my family and childhood, it was a go to snack. It’s easy and always there for you. It’s very Geordie and very North East.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, undeterred Nina quipped back: “You might have one Grandad, but the whole of Lancashire is connected to Holland’s and I’d bet someone out of every family has worked or is connected to them in some way. Chippy teas were a staple of everyone’s childhood, bringing home a Holland’s Pie to share, it is a meal to share and bond over whereas as you said, Greggs is a snack. The history behind Holland’s, standing in the terraces watching football with pie, it always being hot... it’s a real culture.”

Barry, who during the taste test preferred Holland’s Sausage Roll to his beloved Greggs, conceded to this argument that Geordie’s “don’t have this romantic relationship with Greggs” and admitted he’d been “exposed to seeing what they could have had” but continued to say the pastry giants have always been there for him.

Emboldened, Nina continued: “Pastry is a feat of engineering, it’s engineering in food form, it’s got a job to do, it’s not only about taste, it’s about structure, it must make its way to the end of the filling and not let you down. It has to get you to the end.

“There’s a lot of pressure on pastry. If it’s shortcrust I want it to do its job and have good structure and filling, if it’s flaky it has to flake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pastry has history and that’s what Holland’s are good at – they’ve been there since the start. They know pastry, these people are pastry experts, they know the job pastry has to do, they understand the filling the pastry has got to hold, they know the physics of pastry. I could talk all day about pastry. Vote pastry.”

When she’s not devouring pastries, Nina spends her time on stage entertaining crowds as a respected comedian.

Learning about her new role, she added: "I’m so excited to become Holland’s Pies Pastry Taster! The debate was so much fun, especially telling a Greggs superfan why Holland’s was superior.

“Not only does it run in our blood, but the heritage and place it has on family tables across the North West makes it a truly special brand. Of course, Greggs’ products are well-known for their taste, but Holland’s has created something that competes and in several cases came out as a clear winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My tastebuds are ready to be put to the test in pursuit of perfecting more pastries for Holland’s – I’m looking forward to it.”

Leanne Holcroft, Senior Brand Manager at Holland's Pies said: "Our new range of pastries has gone down a storm with shoppers across Tesco, Iceland and FarmFoods.

“People are clearly enjoying the true taste of pastry from the heart of Lancashire in the North West and our mission to prove that Holland’s Pies can compete and even win out against some well-loved Greggs’ classics has been a stunning success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been baking pies and pastries for more than 170 years and are known for our great value, delicious taste and are known as the best-loved pie brand so we wanted to continue giving customers the very best products. That’s why we decided to launch the search to fill our new Pastry Taster role.

“Congratulations to Nina on winning the debate, we can’t wait to work with her in future and are confident she will help us continue to deliver.”