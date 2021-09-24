Historic Longton church wall badly damaged in BMW crash will finally be repaired

The damaged wall in the heart of Longton

A blue BMW crashed into a the graveyard wall at St Andrew’s Church, Longton, on February 13, completely dismantling stones on the corner of School Lane and Liverpool Road, as well as a bin and a memorial bench.

At the time, then vicar of St Andrew's, Rev Andrew Parkinson, said: "It is sheer stupidity from whoever was driving.”

>>>Read the full report on the crash here.

The notice from the church warden

The damaged wall has been fenced off ever since, but now a notice from church warden Martin Reynolds has been erected.

It states: “The wall is over 300 years old and because of its age has to be repaired by specialist stone masons.

“Due to the nature of the work, such companies are in high demand and have a severe backlog of work. Unfortunately this has led to some months delay.

“The good news is the company awarded the contract should be starting the repair work in late September.

How the wall has been left for months

“I’m sure many local residents will be extremely relieved to see the wall repaired, the bench reinstated and the street furniture returned.