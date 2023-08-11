Hinds Head Hotel and China Garden in Chorley given new food hygiene ratings
Hinds Head Hotel on Preston Road, Charnock Richard, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.
The pub/hotel was rated ‘Good’ for management of food safety and hygienic food handling, and ‘Generally satisfactory’ for cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.
China Garden, a takeaway at 64 Seymour Street, Chorley was also given a score of four on July 13.
The Chinese takeway was classed as ‘Very good’ for management of food safety, ‘Good’ for cleanliness/condition of facilities and building, and ‘Generally satisfactory’ for hygienic food handling