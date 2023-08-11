News you can trust since 1886
Hinds Head Hotel and China Garden in Chorley given new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two Chorley establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read

Hinds Head Hotel on Preston Road, Charnock Richard, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.

The pub/hotel was rated ‘Good’ for management of food safety and hygienic food handling, and ‘Generally satisfactory’ for cleanliness/condition of facilities and building.

China Garden, a takeaway at 64 Seymour Street, Chorley was also given a score of four on July 13.

The Chinese takeway was classed as ‘Very good’ for management of food safety, ‘Good’ for cleanliness/condition of facilities and building, and ‘Generally satisfactory’ for hygienic food handling

Related topics:HotelChorleyFood Standards Agency