Heysham couple critically ill after fatal gas explosion named as toddler's dad pays emotional tribute to son

The aftermath of the gas explosion in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, on May 16.

Darren Greenham, 44, and Sharon Greenham, 50, live at 20 Mallowdale Avenue, which was destroyed in the early hours of May 16 by an explosion which police this week said had been caused by a cut gas pipe in the house.

Police have not confirmed the names of the couple, who remain in a critical condition in hospital.

And they have now launched a criminal investigation after discovering the cause of the explosion, which killed two-year-old George Hinds who lived next door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Hinds, two, was tragically killed in the explosion.

The news comes as George's dad Stephen paid a heartbreaking tribute to his son on Facebook.

He said: "Words can't describe what the last week has done to me and Vicki, the tears haven't stopped.

"To go from seeing my two-year-old beautiful boy playing in the garden to a week later planning his funeral in his new 3ft bed is unreal.

"Please everyone don't take life for granted and look after your kids and yourselves.

Tributes to George left at the scene of the incident.

"My little angel George, sleep tight son, mummy and daddy are with you always."