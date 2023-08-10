Last Tuesday (August 1), police were flashed down on Long Lane, Heath Charnock by Kimberley Buckley who was taking her dad Martin to Chorley Hospital as he was believed to be having a heart attack. Officers jumped straight into action and opted to blue light Martin and Kimberley. The control team staff alerted Chorley Hospital about Martin’s situation and nurses gave him urgent treatment on arrival which police say helped saved his life. He was then transferred to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he had a ‘lifesaving operation’ and was told that had he not arrived when he did, the situation could have been fatal.

PC Patel and Sgt Harrison reunited with Martin yesterday (August 9), sharing the good news that he had recovered. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Last Tuesday we were flashed down on Long Lane, Heath Charnock, by Kimberley who was frantically taking her dad Martin to Chorley Hospital who was believed to be having a heart attack. Whilst PC Patel drove as carefully but quickly as possible Sgt Harrison remained in conversation with Martin to ensure that he was still responsive. Our fantastic control room staff who had the foresight to alert Chorley Hospital about Martin's situation. This meant that the superb nurses at Chorley Hospital were ready and waiting for our arrival at the entrance to the hospital and they were able to administer urgent treatment to him which helped save his life.”

Blue lights save the day! Kimberley Buckley and her dad Martin pictured with lifesaving Chorley police officers

They added: “Within two hours Martin was blue lighted in an ambulance to Royal Blackpool Hospital where he was given a lifesaving operation. Martin was told that if he hadn't have arrived at hospital when he did then the consequences could have been fatal. Luckily today officers were reunited with Martin who was looking a million times better.

“Martin we are absolutely delighted and relieved that you are OK and we wish you a full and speedy recovery back to full health.”

Commenting on the police Facebook post, Kimberley said: “Saying thank you will never be enough for what you both did. My kids can’t wait to meet you both too!”