Martin Enow, 24, grabbed the 18-month-old as her mother walked along Bolton's Mayor Street in February at around 6.30pm. He then attempted to flee the scene but was caught and detained by members of the public. At the time of the incident, Det Insp Tony Lunt, of GMP Bolton CID, said: “I’d like to thank the quick work and bravery of members of the public who assisted in detaining a man who was arrested by officers.”

The girl sustained a life-changing injury to her foot and a broken arm. A representative said Enow, who was "experiencing a psychotic episode at this time", grabbed the toddler by the neck and then tried to run away whilst holding her upside down. They said the mother struggled with Enow before a passer-by stepped in to restrain him, allowing her to free her child, whose foot was "bleeding heavily".

A passing motorist, who had their child in the passenger seat, saw what was happening and stopped to help, but as they went to the woman's aid, Enow got into the driving seat

The CPS said the driver had taken their keys out of the ignition, so Enow got back out and attempted to run away again. He then got into the passenger seat of a taxi which was at the nearby traffic lights and asked the driver to take him to Preston North End's Deepdale stadium. The CPS said the driver refused, got out of the taxi and locked Enow inside until police arrived. It said the toddler suffered a serious injury to her foot, which had required surgery, and a broken arm.

Speaking after sentencing, senior crown prosecutor Garry Crawford said the "terrifying incident" was "every parent's worst nightmare".

He said it was only "thanks to the quick thinking" of the child's mother, the passer-by and the taxi driver that Enow "was stopped before any further harm could occur to either the child or himself".

"We understand that Martin Enow was suffering with a mental health condition when he committed this offence," he said.

He added that he hoped the "conclusion of the case" would allow the toddler's family to "begin to put what happened behind them".