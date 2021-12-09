Help Preston's RSPCA deliver a festive treat to furry friends by supporting their Christmas Shoe Box Appeal

That's the message from Preston' s RSPCA centre, which has launched it's annual Christmas Shoe Box Appeal.

The centre, off Longridge Road, Ribbleton, is looking for donations including:

- Tennis balls

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morticia needs a forever home

- Enrichment items

- Kongs

- Treats

- Rope toys

Morticia

- Grain-free goodies

- Flirt poles for both cats and dogs

If anyone is stuck for ideas, they can take a look on the Amazon wishlist by clicking here.

Shoe boxes can be dropped off at the donation bin at the centre, or at the following drop-off points:

- Morrisons: Docks, Leyland and Deepdale

- Sainsburys at Bamber Bridge

- Tesco's in Leyland

A spokesman for Preston RSPCA said: "Thank you to all those who have supported us throughout this year. We want to make our animals who are with us over the festive period have the best Christmas yet! "

New home needed

The centre will stop all rehoming from Friday, December 17 because the RSPCA does not advocate gift-giving of animals.

However, staff are keen to find a new home before than for Morticia, a "sweet cat" who is growing in confidence.

A spokesman said: "Morticia has had lots to cope with since being in our care, she is a mother of three young kittens which were born in a multi-cat household, then she came to our cattery when the kittens were just three weeks old and she found all this quite overwhelming and was quite fearful. Morticia's kittens became very poorly with cat flu so within the first week in our care.

"Morticia very kindly shared her parenting role with a staff member in their home which required a lot of trust from Morticia with her carer. She handled all handling very well. She would give a hiss but never anything more. Then given time to feel safe and observe and routine she started to come out to eat and actively push her head against the hand for strokes.

"Giving Morticia time and patience is the way to win a place into her heart. She is a very sweet cat once you have bonded with her but this will require time, she will need her own room with consistency where she can predict times of interaction with humans.

"Morticia most certainly showed more confidence when in the home than she does in the cattery.

"Morticia will need a quiet home, in an adult only environment without any other animals. Unfortunately even though Morticia has come from a multi cat household you may think she would be able to live with another cat however, due to the Cat Flu symptoms that have been suffered by both mum and kittens she would not be able to live with another cat."