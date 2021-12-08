Community helps heartbroken Preston family after sudden death of their baby boy

Lachlan Hargreaves was just 4-months-old when he tragically passed away at home in Fazackerley Street yesterday morning (Tuesday, December 7).

Paramedics were called to the home at 8.10am after baby Lachlan was found unresponsive, but despite their best efforts, they were unable to save him.

His heartbroken mum and dad, Stacey Hargreaves and Jake Danson, have been told their son likely died of sudden infant death syndrome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heartbroken family of Lachlan Hargreaves say their baby boy died of sudden infant death syndrome yesterday (Tuesday, December 7), aged just 4 months. Pic: Stacey Hargreaves

After learning of the tragedy in his community, local food bank founder Chris Murray quickly set up a fundraiser. The money will help the young family cover funeral costs and help support Stacey and Jake - who have three young daughters - through the difficult months ahead.

So far, nearly 100 people have kindly donated, with more than £1,300 raised to support the couple and their girls.

If you would like to help the family, you can make a donation on the Go Fund Me page here.

Chris, who runs Ashton-based community support group Here for Humanity, said the community has been left devastated by the news of baby Lachlan's sudden passing.

Lachlan Hargreaves was just 4-months-old when he tragically passed away at home in Fazackerley Street yesterday morning (Tuesday, December 7). Pic: Stacey Hargreaves

He said: "It is with great sadness that I have found myself supporting the Hargreaves family after the sudden loss of 4-month-old Lachlan Jake Paul Hargreaves, a beautiful baby boy who had his whole world in front of him.

"We have started this GoFundMe in an effort to help them by taking away some of the financial worries at this distressing time. Having spoken to the family they are massively grateful and humbled by all the kind donations.

"I have always believed as a community we always stand together and I don't doubt we will show this young family and this beautiful boy's siblings the same community love."

Paying tribute to her nephew, Lachlan's aunty, Charlotte Hargreaves, added: "Lachlan Jake Paul Hargreaves was the happiest, most beautiful baby.

"Sadly, he's lost his life to infant death syndrome, so we're doing this for my sister and brother-in-law to help towards the cost of his funeral and to make life easier for them.

"They have three other little beauties, and any donations will be a huge help to them. Thank you."

Lancashire Police statement

A police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service at around 8.10am yesterday (Tuesday, December 7) to reports a four-month-old baby boy had been found unresponsive at an address on Fazackerley Road, Preston.

"Despite efforts of paramedics the baby was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing and remain at a very early stage but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.