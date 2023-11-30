Helen Flanagan is set to return to acting next year in what will make her debut stage appearance.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 33-year-old actress, who attended the Westholme School in Blackburn, has announced she will be playing the role of Miss Scarlett in 'Cluedo 2: The Next Chapter' when it takes to UK stages in 2024.

This will mark Helen’s first stage role, with the mum of three previously having played the role of Rosie Webster in ITV’s Coronation Street from 2000 to 2012, as well as appearing in Holby City in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen, who has also appeared as herself in a variety of reality shows, announced the news on her Instagram page by sharing a picture of herself as Miss Scarlett, wearing a red dress, red heels and red hairband whilst clutching a candle holder.

Actresss Helen Flanagan is making her stage debut next year in Cluedo 2. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

In the caption, Helen wrote: “I am super excited to announce that I will be making my stage debut as Miss Scarlett in the UK tour of 'Cluedo 2: The Next Chapter' @cluedostageplay ❤️

"I can not wait to play this iconic character and start the tour early next year. Hope to see you all in a theatre near you in 2024.”

Blackpool actress Lucy Fallon, also of Corrie fame, commented: “Ahh amazing Helen xxx”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Model and TV personality Christine McGuiness, another Blackpool born star wrote: “The secrets out ❤️ very well deserved”

What is Cluedo 2: The Next Chapter?

The brand new show, due to run between Thursday Febraury 29 and Saturday, July 27, is a comedy whodunnit which comes off the back of the successful Cleudo stage play, in turn based off the famous board game.

Set in the 1960s, audiences will meet a host of new suspects, a new house, and a lot of new bodies, in what is described as a tale of murder, mystery and secret passageways.

Cleudo 2 centres around broke rock n roll legend Rick Black, who excited to reveal his long-awaited comeback album, assembles his supermodel wife, The Honourable Emerald Peacock; his manager, Colonel Eugene Mustard (played by Casualty and Heartbeat star Jason Durr); long-time roadie “Professor” Alex Plum; Annabel Scarlett his trusted interior designer and housekeeper Mrs White, in his brand new, expensive home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gathering is however missing Rick’s former song-writing partner “The Reverend” Hal Green, who disappeared mysteriously at the same time that Rick’s career went downhill…

The show information reads: “As the bodies pile up, our infamous colourful characters uncover each other's mysteries and secrets, as they dart from room to room trying to escape the killer and survive the night.”

Where is it showing?

The full tour dates so far are:

Richmond Theatre: Thu 29 Feb - Sat 2 Mar 2024

New Victoria Theatre, Woking: Tue 5 Mar - Sat 9 Mar 2024

Theatre Royal Brighton: Tue 19 Mar - Sat 23 Mar 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre: Tue 16 Apr - Sat 20 Apr 2024

Theatre Royal Glasgow: Tue 4 Jun - Sat 8 Jun 2024

The Alexandra, Birmingham: Tue 23 Jul - Sat 27 Jul 2024