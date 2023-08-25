The barrier has been introduced at Withy Grove Park along with overflow car parking which is set to be extended based on increased demand for the park and facilities. The Green Flag award-winning park is incredibly popular for visitors and this, teamed with the successful Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre and Sports Hub on site, has meant that more car parking spaces are needed in the area. The overflow car park, off Withy Grove Close will be extended by a further 30 spaces, and work should be complete by the start of September. The area will also be reseeded with grass to maintain the green space.

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said: “We’re so pleased that the park and the facilities on site are as successful as they are. The new Sports Hub on site has provided a brilliant facility for the community and already is thriving. As a result of its success, we were made aware by residents and visitors that parking was becoming an issue. We have listened and actively made changes to address this.

“While of course we would always encourage more sustainable ways of travelling, we know that these additional spaces are needed and I’m pleased we can have them in place ready for the new football season when we expect the site to get busy again.”