Bosses at Blackpool Victoria Hospital called in Lancashire Police after a number of staff members made allegations of sexual harassment against Mr BoseOfficers launched an investigation and Mr Bose was arrested and then bailed pending further investigation.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that investigations are still ongoing and have urged anyone with information to come forward. Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are complex and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating professionally and thoroughly.

“We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers. We continue to work closely with the health trust who are fully co-operating with us." A spokesperson for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they were ‘co-operating closely with Lancashire Constabulary’.

Dr Amal Bose, a heart surgeon at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital, has been suspended folowing sexual harassment claims made by hospital staff

The General Medical Council, who licences doctors, asked the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) to hold an Interim orders tribunal last month – which decides if a doctor's practice should be restricted while an investigation takes place.

Conditions were then placed on Mr Bose's registration while the GMC investigates including notifying the General Medical Council before starting work in a non-NHS post or setting.

He must also allow the GMC to exchange information with his employer. Mr Bose is also believed to have seen cardiac patients at the Royal Preston Hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “On March 14 we were contacted by the hospital who reported to us a number of allegations of sexual assault on staff members had been made to them.

"Following enquiries, a man was arrested on March 21 on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been bailed until September pending further enquiries.

“The man, a medical professional at the hospital, has been suspended by the health trust which is cooperating closely with us as part of our investigation.

"We recognise this arrest, and the nature of the allegations, may cause alarm and distress but want to reassure the public a thorough and transparent investigation is ongoing.”