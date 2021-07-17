Heatwave 2021: How to cope in hot weather

For us Brits, unaccustomed to scorching sun, the heat can pose some challenges, not less how to get a good night's sleep!

But there is plenty of easy steps to take that will keep us safe while we relax around the BBQ or beer garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS advises people to stay in the shade where possible

Why is the heatwave a problem?

The NHS' website says the main risks posed by a heatwave are not drinking enough water, overheating and heat exhaustion and heatstroke

What can you do to keep safe?

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

Keep well hydrated - and avoid too much beer!

Stay cool indoors – many of us will need to stay safe at home this summer so know how to keep your home cool

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

If going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately, keep your distance in line with social distancing guidelines

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat

Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day

Make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling