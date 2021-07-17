Preston heatwave: Here's your hour by hour forecast for a scorching Saturday

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston:

By Iain Lynn
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:20 am
Updated Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:22 am

11:00: 24C

12:00: 25C

13:00: 26C

It's looking like the hottest day of the year so far
14:00: 26C

15:00: 26C

16:00: 26C

17:00: 25C

18:00: 24C

19:00: 23C

20:00: 22C

21:00: 21C

22:00: 19C

23:00: 18C

00:00 17C

Preston