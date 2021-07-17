Preston heatwave: Here's your hour by hour forecast for a scorching Saturday
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston:
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:20 am
Updated
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:22 am
11:00: 24C
12:00: 25C
13:00: 26C
14:00: 26C
15:00: 26C
Read More
Read MoreBest SPF for face UK 2021: SPF50 protection, moisturising sunblock, the perfect ...
16:00: 26C
17:00: 25C
18:00: 24C
19:00: 23C
20:00: 22C
21:00: 21C
22:00: 19C
23:00: 18C
00:00 17C
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here