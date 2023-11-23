Hayes Travel: New Preston store is giving away FREE bottles of bubbly tomorrow to celebrate opening
Hays Travel, which will be located at 87 Fishergate, is giving away three bottles of Prosecco to the first three customers to walk through the doors from 11am. They will also receive VIP Foreign Exhange rates for their currency.
The team will consist of new to travel starter Charlie, apprentice Miya, assistant branch manager Abbie, travel consultant Lynsey, Regional head of Forex Danielle, branch manager Abigail, foreign exchange consultant Viki and travel consultant Kassie.
Assistant branch manager Abbie-Louise Dibbert said: “We are all so excited to show all of our regular as well as new customers around the store,
“It is nice to have Hays branding and colours, whereas before it felt we were still in Thomas Cook’s shadow a bit with their colours and furniture. We finally feel like we are in our element now. It is bringing a whole new essence of positivity, which will shine onto our customers.”