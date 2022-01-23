Have you seen missing Burnley man John Edmondson?
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 77-year-old John Edmondson, who is missing from his home in Burnley.
John was last seen on the morning of Saturday January 22.
Police said: "We are appealing for your help to find John.
"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us."
John is described as 6ft tall, with grey hair and glasses and is of slim build.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue coat.
If you have seen him or have any information, please call police on 101 quoting LC-20220122-0514.