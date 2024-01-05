Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden is launching a recruitment process to find a new Chief Constable, after Chris Rowley announced he will retire in spring.

The salary for the role which has a five-year fixed term contract is £184,273 plus relocation and a benefits package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To demonstrate you’re fit for the role, he is looking for a committed crime-fighter with a track record of proactive policing that has delivered increases in arrests and charges, improved criminal justice outcomes, reduced crime and anti-social behaviour, and improved public confidence.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden is launching a recruitment process to find a new Chief Constable, after Chris Rowley announced he will retire in spring

He said: “I will be seeking to appoint a new Chief Constable who knows how to harness, prioritise and build on these foundations to deliver on the priorities set out in my Fighting Crime Plan.

"I want Lancashire Constabulary to have a reputation as the most pro-active, crime fighting force in the Country that relentlessly takes the fight to criminals, has a highly visible presence on our streets and who's officers and staff are seen as figures of authority and respect – ultimately reducing the number of victims, making people feel safer and improving public confidence."

A familiarisation day will be held on Wednesday, January 17 to gain an insight into what the role entails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett will exercise all the functions of the Chief Constable until a successor is appointed.

A new Chief Constable is expected to take up the post in summer 2024 for a fixed term post lasting five years.

Applications close noon Thursday, February 8, 2024.