News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

RSPCA Preston: These are the animals looking for a new start in the New Year including a cat named Claus

RSPCA Preston and District Branch are calling on the public to help rehome these cats and dogs in the New Year.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:21 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT

Among the animals in need of a loving family is a cat named Claus and a dog named Dylan.

Take a look at the adorable bunch.

If you want to offer an animal a home email [email protected] or call 01772 792 553.

Dylan is a 'big friendly gentle giant' Cane Corso is looking for a home that is prepared to give him enough love and attention to match his size. He arrived at the branch underweight and with cropped ears, Due to his large size and not knowing his own strength, it is recommended that he only goes to a home with children 7+

1. Dylan

Dylan is a 'big friendly gentle giant' Cane Corso is looking for a home that is prepared to give him enough love and attention to match his size. He arrived at the branch underweight and with cropped ears, Due to his large size and not knowing his own strength, it is recommended that he only goes to a home with children 7+ Photo: RSPCA Preston

Photo Sales
Claus is a 'shy but affectionate' one-year-old black and white domestic Short Hair. After being abandoned, he looking for a home where he is the only animal as this will give him time to build his confidence without pushing him too far too fast. He can live with cat savvy children of secondary school age that will give him the space he needs whilst adjusting to the home

2. Claus

Claus is a 'shy but affectionate' one-year-old black and white domestic Short Hair. After being abandoned, he looking for a home where he is the only animal as this will give him time to build his confidence without pushing him too far too fast. He can live with cat savvy children of secondary school age that will give him the space he needs whilst adjusting to the home Photo: RSPCA Preston

Photo Sales
Moon is a 'beautiful, affectionate and sweet' four-year-old Pocket Bully who came back to the branch due to her previous adopters being unable to care for her no longer. She is looking for an adult-only home where she is to be the only pet

3. Moon

Moon is a 'beautiful, affectionate and sweet' four-year-old Pocket Bully who came back to the branch due to her previous adopters being unable to care for her no longer. She is looking for an adult-only home where she is to be the only pet Photo: RSPCA Preston

Photo Sales
Cindy Lou Who is a 'very sweet and timid' four-year-old Domestic Shorthair girl who has fantastic biscuit making skills. After being abandoned, she’s on the look out for that forever family to call her own with a family that can have some patience with her as she settles in. As Cindy is on the shyer side, she is best suited to a home where she is the only cat, with no dogs and children of secondary school age

4. Cindy Lou Who

Cindy Lou Who is a 'very sweet and timid' four-year-old Domestic Shorthair girl who has fantastic biscuit making skills. After being abandoned, she’s on the look out for that forever family to call her own with a family that can have some patience with her as she settles in. As Cindy is on the shyer side, she is best suited to a home where she is the only cat, with no dogs and children of secondary school age Photo: RSPCA Preston

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page