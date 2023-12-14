A popular wine bar in Preston has issued customers with a cheeky set of ‘rules’ to adhere to when ordering drinks.

Putting the rules on their Facebook page before the Christmas rush begins, Hartleys Wine Bar on Mount Street jokingly asked customers to never say ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ as it only irritates the staff, and to order drinks one at a time as the bar staff like to keep fit.

Jokingly taking aim at the many different customers they serve, the post read: “When ordering a round of drinks please ensure you do not know what you want when you arrive at the bar as we like to stand and wait while you nip backwards and forwards, or shout across the room to find out.

"Once you have received two drinks please take them back to your table and stay there for a quick chat before coming back to pay. We will still be waiting as we aren’t going anywhere and really appreciate the rest.

Hartley’s Wine Bar on Mount Street in Preston has jokingly compiled a set of rules in the run up to Christmas for customers

"Please order Guinness last. We really want to stand at the bar with the rest of your order while it settles and we are especially pleased when we forget about it and are reminded to top it up.

"Never put money in our hands as we like to pick it up off the bar, especially if it is all in change and in a puddle of beer.”

The post further advised customers to always wait until they had been informed how much a round had cost before asking for crisps and snacks and to inform them if you had only been waiting at the bar two minutes that, it had in fact been half an hour, as they had ‘no concept of time’.

Clearly selling a lot of Ready Salted flavoured crisps, the post added: “When requiring Ready Salted crisps always ask for the full range of falvours before asking for plain, it helps us to learn the stock.”