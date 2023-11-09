Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But this year they hold a special significance for eight-year-old Sophia, who has made 70 poppies to place around the Penwortham gateway boat, close to Penwortham Holme playing fields.

It’s something she did for the first time last year with her grandmother Ruth Gardner, who set up Penwortham in Bloom (PIB) with husband Melvyn.

Sadly, Dorothy, a former midwife, Brownie leader, Babybeat fundraiser and two-times Mayor, died suddenly after a fall in February, aged 79.

Sophia with the poppies

Dorothy’s daughter Ruth said: “Last year my mum Dorothy decided she wanted to do something with the boat for Remembrance Day and so made poppies with Sophia.

"After we lost my mum earlier this year, Sophia asked could she still do poppies like she'd done with my mum and so with the blessing of the PIB committee we set about making poppies again.

"Monday evening, after school, we went down to the boat to continue the tradition my mum started.”

The finished display

Hundreds of people have liked photographs of the boat display, with many congratulating Sophia for an "excellent job”.

Penwortham Remembrance Sunday

On Sunday, November 12, a service of Remembrance will take place at St Leonard’s Church in Marshalls Brow at 9am, followed by a parade to the War Memorial in Liverpool Road.

At 10.45am, a short service will be held at the War Memorial.

All are welcome to join.