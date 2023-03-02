Former Mayor of both South Ribble and Penwortham, Dorothy died on Monday, February 20 after a fall at her home.

She has been remembered by daughter Ruth as "someone who loved being busy and working in the community, happy to know she made a difference."

As well as a former councillor, she has been known by thousands of people across Lancashire as a midwife, school governor, Brownie leader, church member, charity fundraiser and pioneer of Penwortham in Bloom.

On holiday in France. Dorothy and Melvyn were dedicated caravanners.

Dorothy's story

Dorothy, one of five children, was born in Preston, and raised in the Moor Nook area as well as in Blackpool.

Nurturing by nature, she helped look after her four brothers before training to become a State Registered Nurse in Manchester, later specialising as a midwife.

After spells working at Queen's Park Hospital in Blackburn and at Meadowcroft Approved School in Whitestake, Dorothy worked her way up to become Senior Supervisor of Midwives and Clinical Midwife Specialist at Preston's Sharoe Green unit.

Dorothy when she was made Mayor of South Ribble in 2012, with daughter Ruth and husband Melvyn

Whilst she was at Sharoe Green, she became involved in the establishment of the charity Babybeat, and even starred on Granada's Krypton Factor in the late 1980s as part of a fundraiser.

CLICK here to donate to Babybeat in memory of Dorothy

Between shifts at the hospital, she would also drive airport runs for her husband Melvyn's private hire firm.

"She was never still", said Ruth.

Dorothy and husband Melvyn, pictured when he was Mayor of Penwortham

Such was her zest for life, after retiring from midwifery aged 65, Dorothy and Melvyn decided on a new challenge, and were elected as Conservative councillors for South Ribble Borough Council, representing the Charnock ward for 12 years.

It completed the circle for the couple, who had first met on a Young Conservative’s outing to Manchester Airport in 1968.

Dorothy served as Mayor for both councils, as well as Mayoress when Melvyn was Mayor of Penwortham.

Melvyn said: "We used to go out in two separate chains!"

Dorothy with her Mayoral gown and chain

As well as serving on several committees, Dorothy set about working for her constituents, helping to end the problem of flooding in Coote Lane, arranging for the installation of traffic lights and securing a safe entrance into Barnardo's in Lostock Hall.

"She didn’t do anything for the publicity, she just got on with things quietly”, said Melvyn.

Dorothy and Melvyn also came up with the idea of Penwortham in Bloom, which sees residents and businesses compete to be named as the best floral or garden display.

They were instrumental in securing the boat landmark feature near Penwortham Holme playing fields, and at the last Remembrance Day, Dorothy decorated it with handmade poppies.

Resilience

Dorothy with grandaughter Sophia

Ruth said her mum’s life was characterised by stength and resilience, something she would have to rely on when her and Melvyn's life was touched by tragedy in 1974 when their two-year-old daughter Rachel died due to a heart problem.

In 1975 they welcomed daughter Ruth, and seven years ago, grandaughter Sophia.

Ruth said: "She was an absolutely dedicated grandmother, really hands-on. She used to call Sophia 'my little best friend' and loved helping out with her."

Dorothy's natural affinity with children saw her become governor at Middleforth Primary School, Brownie leader for the 1st Middleforth St Leonard Brownies, and helper at St Leonard's toddler group.

Dorothy's Christian faith was important to her, and she held down the safeguarding role at St Leonard's C of E Church in Penwortham, as well as other roles, including church warden, choir member, chancel assistant, messy church helper, and member of the Leyland Deanery Synod.

Ruth said: "Hers was a life of service.

"She always put someone else first. She was the most selfless person I've ever known."

Funeral details

Dorothy's funeral will be held at 1pm on March 17 at St Leonard's Church, followed by an interment at Charnock Richard Cemetery and wake at Lostock Hall Conservative Club.

All are welcome to attend, with the club opening at 2pm.

South Ribble Borough Council

Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor David Howarth said: “Dorothy served the Borough and Council with great distinction as Mayor, was a great member of a number of our committees and was a committed ward councillor serving her residents for many years.

“Our thoughts are with Dorothy’s family to who we send our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies.

“The Borough flag has been lowered to half-mast at the Civic Centre as a mark of respect and we will hold a minute’s silence at next week’s Full Council meeting.”

Penwortham Town Council

Marie Curran, town manager, said: “Dorothy will be sadly missed by her former colleagues and many friends at Penwortham Town Council.

"Dorothy served as a Town Councillor for nine years until 2015 and became the Mayor of Penwortham in 2007.

"Dorothy remained heavily involved in the local community in Penwortham, from creating metal poppies along with her daughter Ruth and granddaughter Sophia for the landscaped boat at Middleforth for Remembrance Sunday to planting a Christmas tree at Penwortham Community Centre on Kingsfold Drive.

"Dorothy was instrumental in creating ‘Penwortham in Bloom’ and together with Melvyn supported all of the Town Council’s events.

"I personally will miss her friendly face and supportive nature and I would like to send our sincere condolences to Melvyn, Ruth and all of the family on behalf of Penwortham Town Council.”

