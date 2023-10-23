Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of a neighbourhood priority project about hate crime, Chorley Council, together with PC Ash Gibson, from Lancashire Police’s Safer Neighbourhood’s Team, came up with the idea of a children’s artwork competition to get local children involved in raising awareness of Hate Crime - an expression by the community that hate crime and discrimination will not be tolerated.

An impressive 100 entries were received with 10 winners from Coppull primary schools chosen, to have their vibrant designs recreated by local graffiti artist KingSyze Graffiti, on the side of The Springfield pub which was unveiled last Friday followed by a mural to be created at the railway embankment on Spendmore Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Member of Chorley Council (Early Intervention), Councillor Beverley Murray said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity to engage with schools and young people in the Coppull community to create positive messages and raise awareness of hate crime.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the competition winners from Coppull who helped design the mural against hate crime to coincide with Hate Crime Awareness Week

“We were overwhelmed by the number of entries received. All entries were outstanding, so really difficult to choose the winners.”

She added: “The winning entries have helped to create inspirational, vibrant murals in prominent locations within the community so everyone will be able to see these positive messages for the future.

“Thank you to everyone who got involved and congratulations to the winners who have helped to create this vibrant artwork.”

'Stop hate, spread love'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition was open to children who live or attend school in Coppull with the impressive entries judged by local ward councillors, choosing 10 winning designs created by children from Coppull St Johns Church of England Primary School, St Oswald’s Catholic primary school, Coppull Parish Primary School and Coppull Primary School.

The winners from all the four schools in Coppull attended the unveiling of the mural along with ward councillors, Councillor Alex Hilton, Councillor Julia Berry, Councillor Ryan Towers, PC Ash Gibson, the Prevent Team and officers from Chorley Council.

On the day of the mural unveiling, two of the schools also took part in a workshop around British heritage and the importance of immigration delivered by PC Ash Gibson from Lancashire Constabulary and the Prevent Team.

PC Gibson said: “Hate crime is any criminal offence which is motivated by prejudice or hostility against a person’s religion, faith, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation. Projects like this are really important in helping to raise awareness and telling children that we are committed to tackling all hate crime. By reporting incidents to us, we are able us to support the victim, deal with it appropriately, work with our partners to better understand hate crime and ultimately, stop others becoming victims.”