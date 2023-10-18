News you can trust since 1886
Second Preston mural to come from artist Shawn Sharpe on The Northern Way, Friargate

Shawn Sharpe, artist behind the ‘Mother’ mural in Preston city centre, has this week begun work on his second mural in Friargate on the side of Northern Way pub.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Mother took Shawn just five days to complete and sits on the side of Hogarths in Preston city centre, the artwork depicts a young woman holding a lamb, with Preston’s flag draped around her.

Shawn, since his first mural which proved very popular with Prestonians, has been invited to paint a second mural in Friargate on the side of Northern Way pub.

Posting in Facebook group, ‘Preston Past and Present’, Shawn wrote: ‘Hi guys,

‘I have gained a few followers from this group. So I thought I would introduce myself, I was responsible for the 'Mother' mural. Local artist Shawn Sharpe.

‘I've started my second mural today on The Northern Way on Friargate, I'm sure a few of you can already guess the theme for this one? Work In progress.

‘I currently have three picture frames on the design, I plan on painting something Preston related in each. Any ideas from you guys would be great, it can be past or present.

‘I will then paint the idea that I think will fit well in such a small space. Thanks.’

The artist has invited Prestonians down for a chat outside the pub on Friargate while he works on the artwork.

