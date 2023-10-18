Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mother took Shawn just five days to complete and sits on the side of Hogarths in Preston city centre, the artwork depicts a young woman holding a lamb, with Preston’s flag draped around her.

Shawn, since his first mural which proved very popular with Prestonians, has been invited to paint a second mural in Friargate on the side of Northern Way pub.

Second Preston mural to come from artist Shawn Sharpe on The Northern Way, Friargate

Posting in Facebook group, ‘Preston Past and Present’, Shawn wrote: ‘Hi guys,

‘I have gained a few followers from this group. So I thought I would introduce myself, I was responsible for the 'Mother' mural. Local artist Shawn Sharpe.

‘I've started my second mural today on The Northern Way on Friargate, I'm sure a few of you can already guess the theme for this one? Work In progress.

‘I currently have three picture frames on the design, I plan on painting something Preston related in each. Any ideas from you guys would be great, it can be past or present.

‘I will then paint the idea that I think will fit well in such a small space. Thanks.’