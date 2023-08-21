Millie Gribble was one of three children struck by a van in Garstang Road, Barton at around 1.15pm last Tuesday (August 15).

All three were taken to hospital with injuries and Millie sadly died, with her family by her bedside, on Thursday (August 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 59-year-old man from Nateby, near Garstang, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. No further charges have been made at this stage following Millie’s death.

Millie Gribble was one of three children struck by a van in Garstang Road, Barton at around 1.15pm last Tuesday (August 15). All three were taken to hospital with injuries and Millie sadly died, with her family by her bedside, on Thursday (August 17)

In an emotional tribute, her heartbroken family said Millie was “an amazing little girl” and “a priceless gift” who “brought joy to all our hearts and so many smiles to our faces”.

“There are no words to describe how much Millie was loved and how her loss has affected everyone who knew her", said Millie’s mum and dad, Joe and Sam.

Boquets of flowers, a teddy bear and touching tributes from family, friends and the public have since been left on a grass verge near the scene of the tragic crash in Garstang Road, Barton.

You can read the full tribute to Millie here.

In an emotional tribute, the 6-year-old's heartbroken family said Millie was “an amazing little girl” and “a priceless gift” who “brought joy to all our hearts and so many smiles to our faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a show of support, Stacy Nelson, a friend of the family, has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Millie’s funeral.

Shortly after learning of her death on Thursday, Stacy said: “Today, at the devastatingly young age of 6, Millie grew her angel wings.

"The loss of Millie has left a huge hole in our hearts. We are reaching out to the community for help in covering the costs of the funeral and other expenses.

"Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference to Joe and Sam (Millie's parents).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you in advance for your generosity. We are grateful for any support you are able to provide.”

More than £5,000 has been raised in four days with more than 300 people making a donation.

You can visit the GoFundMe page here.

How are the other two children?

The other children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 13, suffered “less serious injuries” but the boy remained in hospital for treatment at the weekend.

A separate fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for the pair, who have been left shaken by the fatal crash and Millie’s death. Their mum also suffered a fractured spine in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have been amazingly lucky to have survived this tragic accident and are currently recovering,” said Peter Chapman, who organised the GoFundMe.

“The family are going through a very difficult time and mum will not be able to return to work for some time.

“If we can raise just a little bit of money to help them get back on their feet and reach some level of normality. A new phone for Lucy and a treat for Eli would be amazing.”

You can visit the GoFundMe for the two teenagers here.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information, dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.