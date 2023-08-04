Named locally as Layton, the youngster died shortly after he was struck by a Ford Transit van in Bilsborough Hey, a quiet cul-de-sac off Kingsfold Drive in Penwortham, at around 4.15pm on Tuesday (August 1).

At the time of his death, Layton was under the care of Lancashire County Council and was living with a foster family. The couple are facing “unimaginable grief and sorrow”, said the Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy’s death has been a devastating shock to the community and dozens of floral tributes and heartfelt notes have been left close to the spot where he was fatally injured.

Layton, 8, with his birth mum Stacey Bailey

On Thursday (August 3), friends of his birth mother Stacey Bailey launched a GoFundMe to raise money to help towards funeral costs and to “give this precious boy the send off to heaven that he deserves”.

Nearly a hundred people have already donated and the fundraiser has raised close to £2,000 as of Friday afternoon.

You can find the fundraiser and make a donation here.

Flowers, balloons, drawings and photographs - including this touching tribute from Layton's birth mum Stacey Bailey - left where the tragedy unfolded in Bilsborough Hey, Kingsfold, Penwortham on Tuesday, August 1.

"Our precious boy Layton”

“I have been asked to set up this page to support Stacey and her boys,” said family friend Jenny Armer on GoFundMe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As many will of been shocked and saddened to have seen Layton was involved in a tragic accident on Tuesday, August 1 whilst playing out with his friends.

"Emergency services did everything they could, but sadly they couldn’t save him.

Heartbroken words from Layton's birth mother Stacey Bailey are among the many touching tributes left at the scene of Tuesday's tragedy

“Layton lit up so many peoples lives with his bubbly bright character and his gorgeous smile, in his short 8 years of life here with us and we will never ever forget the memories we have to treasure.

“Please support Stacey and the boys and family at this difficult time by donating to help towards funeral costs to give this precious boy the send off to heaven that he deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please give them time and space to grieve in their own ways. It’s greatly appreciated.

“God Bless You Little Man Rest in peace with the Angels you are so Loved.”

Police “determined to get answers”

Lancashire Police said it is continuing to investigate the tragic incident and is determined to get answers about what occurred.

The force would like to speak to any witnesses, or anybody with CCTV or dashcam, who has not yet spoken to an officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supt Gary Crowe said: “First and foremost we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the boy who died.

"This was a heartbreaking incident and they will be in our thoughts for a very long time.

“We also appreciate the impact this will have had on the wider community and we thank them for their understanding and patience while we carried out a meticulous analysis of the scene on Tuesday.

“We are now determined to get answers about what occurred and are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you saw the collision, or saw either the boy or the van in the moments before it happened, please get in touch.

"Similarly if you have dashcam or CCTV and have not yet spoken to officers, please contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 971 of August 1.

Council to hold safeguarding review

Lancashire County Council, who pays foster carers to look after children unable to remain with their birth families, will now hold a safeguarding review into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqui Old, executive director for education and children's services, said: "We are deeply devastated by this truly tragic incident.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and our dedicated foster carers who are facing unimaginable grief and sorrow during this incredibly difficult time.

"In the wake of this unfortunate event, we are committed to conducting a thorough safeguarding review, as is our standard practice whenever such a tragic incident takes place."