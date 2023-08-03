The eight-year-boy who died after being hit by a van in Penwortham was in the care of the local authority.

The youngster identified locally as 'Layton' was in foster care with Lancashire County Council at the time of his death and a safguarding review will now be held.

The child was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after he collided with a black Ford Transit in Bilsborough Hey, a quiet cul-de-sac off Kingsfold Drive, at around 4.15pm on Tuesday.

Two air ambulances landed in nearby fields off Bee Lane and a senior commander was deployed to the scene to oversee the emergency response.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is now taking place to establish exactly how the tragedy occurred.

Lancashire County Council who pays foster carers to look after children unable to remain with their birth families will now hold a safeguarding review into the incident.

Jacqui Old, executive director for education and children's services, said: "We are deeply devastated by this truly tragic incident.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and our dedicated foster carers who are facing unimaginable grief and sorrow during this incredibly difficult time.

"In the wake of this unfortunate event, we are committed to conducting a thorough safeguarding review, as is our standard practice whenever such a tragic incident takes place."

An inquest is also due to be opened by the Lancashire Coroner.

Can you help?

Lancashire Police would like to speak to any witnesses, or anybody with CCTV or dashcam, who has not yet spoken to an officer.

Supt Gary Crowe, of Lancashire Police’s South Division, said: “First and foremost we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the boy who died.

"This was a heartbreaking incident and they will be in our thoughts for a very long time.

“We also appreciate the impact this will have had on the wider community and we thank them for their understanding and patience while we carried out a meticulous analysis of the scene yesterday.

“We are now determined to get answers about what occurred and are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

"If you saw the collision, or saw either the boy or the van in the moments before it happened, please get in touch.

"Similarly if you have dashcam or CCTV and have not yet spoken to officers, please contact us.”

Police closed the road, close to Bilsborough Hey cul-de-sac, while officers and paramedics worked at the scene. Police remained at the scene until late in the evening to investigate the incident.