Glastonbury 2023: festival-goer hoping to reunite Preston North End hat lost at world famous music festival with its owner

The uniquely-decorated ‘bucket hat’ was found close to Glastonbury.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST

A festival-goer is hoping to reunite a brightly-decorated Preston North End hat lost at this year’s Glastonbury festival with its owner.

Music fan Kirsty Manley found the hat near to the entrance to the festival and - keeping with the spirit of the music extravaganza - picked it up and wore it every day hoping to return it to its owner.

After three days of music and partying, Kirsty hadn’t crossed paths with hat-less Lilywhites fans but returned home to London determined to find him or her.

Kirsty Manley at Glastonbury wearing the PNE hat she found. She now hopes to reunite the hat with its owner
Kirsty Manley at Glastonbury wearing the PNE hat she found. She now hopes to reunite the hat with its owner
She posted a picture of herself at the festival wearing the bucket hat which, as well as boasting the famous PNE logo, has been customised with various other badges.

She has also reached out to Preston North End on Twitter, asking the club to share her appeal.

Kirsty posted: “I found this bucket hat on my way into @glastonbury this year and wore it every day in the hope its rightful owner would spot me. I had no luck so hoping twitter can help instead @GlastoFestFeed @Glastopia @TheGlastoThingy @glastobation please share!

The lost PNE hat
The lost PNE hat
“@pnefc looks like a Preston hat! Please share so it can returned to its rightful owner.”

