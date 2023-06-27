News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Care homes in Preston: These are the care homes in Preston given an inadequate or requires improvement rating by the CQC

Some care homes in Preston are currently rated inadequate or require improvement following reports produced by the Care Quality Commission.
By Jon Peake
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

The CQC check how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care homes are, giving each area a rating and then the care home an overall rating.

These are the care homes within a five-mile radius of Preston city centre which currently have an inadequate or requires improvement rating.

In some cases improvements may have been made ahead of their next CQC inspection.

See also: Dog blood donors wanted: Lancashire's Stanley House Vets calls for more pets to sign up to help others

Below are the care homes within a five-mile radius of Preston city centre requiring improvements or inadequate according to the Care Quality Commission

1. The care homes within a five-mile radius of Preston city centre requiring improvements or inadequate

Below are the care homes within a five-mile radius of Preston city centre requiring improvements or inadequate according to the Care Quality Commission Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Banksfield Nursing Home on Banksfield Avenue, Preston, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in December 2022

2. Banksfield Nursing Home

Banksfield Nursing Home on Banksfield Avenue, Preston, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in December 2022 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bridgeway Care Home on Gamull Lane, Preston, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in July 2022

3. Bridgeway Care Home

Bridgeway Care Home on Gamull Lane, Preston, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in July 2022 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Greenways Rest Home on Preston Road, Preston, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in December 2022

4. Greenways Rest Home

Greenways Rest Home on Preston Road, Preston, was rated as 'requires improvement' by the CQC in December 2022 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Care homesPrestonCQCLancashire