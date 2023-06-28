The mum of the girl who attends Garstang St Thomas School on Kepple Lane, said: “This was a terrifying and traumatic experience for my daughter, myself and our pet.

"My daughter required urgent hospital treatment for her injuries. I sustained minor injuries to my back from the fall and our family pet, whilst physically unhurt, is thoroughly traumatised by the incident. Furthermore, the psychological impact of this vicious and unprovoked attack on us all has been huge.”

Police were called to the unprovoked attack that took place on Friday afternoon along the canal towpath in Garstang and says investigations are still ongoing.

The mother of the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I was walking my 11-year-old daughter home from school with our dog, who was on her lead, along the canal towpath in Garstang on Friday afternoon. As we approached the picnic bench near the Byerworth Lane bridge, a large off-lead bulldog-type dog ran out at us from under the picnic bench where two men were sat.

"I tried to block my daughter and our pet from the dog but was knocked to the ground by the dog, as it went for our pet, a small cockapoo. My daughter then stood in front of the dog to protect our pet and felt the dog bite her lower leg. I managed to get up from the ground and pulled my daughter and our pet away from the dog. At this point, the men finally grabbed their dog and put its lead on. After telling the men that I was calling the police to report the incident, one of the men threatened me and then they both walked off into Garstang."

“It was a completely unprovoked attack by a dangerous animal that should never have been allowed to be off its lead in a public place. The callous and aggressive attitude displayed by the men towards us afterwards was despicable and cowardly.

If you witnessed the attack or have any information that may help the police with their investigations into it, please get in touch urgently. If anyone living opposite the picnic bench on the canal has any CCTV or doorbell camera footage from last Friday, then please let the police know.

If, as a community, we don’t take action to prevent this type of anti-social and criminal behaviour then the consequences next time this dog attacks could be far worse. Our community values the peace and tranquillity of our beautiful canal-side and the surrounding countryside, and we should be free to enjoy it without fear.”

Lancashire Police told us: ‘It was reported to us on June 23 that a woman and a 12-year-old girl were walking their dog along the canal towpath when another dog became aggressive towards it.

“While attempting to intervene the girl was bitten by the other dog on her leg, leaving two puncture marks.

