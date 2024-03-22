Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (March 11-March 17).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:03 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 08:25 GMT

Across Wyre, 18 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new food bank, new dog groomers and changes to housing developments amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between March 11 and March 17

1. Wyre planning applications

Wyre planning applications validated between March 11 and March 17

Photo Sales
Application validated on Mar 11 for advertisement consent for the Installation of 1 no internally illuminated digital advertising screen (D-Poster)

2. Land adjacent to 87 Poulton Road, Fleetwood FY7 6TQ

Application validated on Mar 11 for advertisement consent for the Installation of 1 no internally illuminated digital advertising screen (D-Poster)

Photo Sales
Application validated on Mar 11 for non material amendment to application 18/01125/REMMAJ, involving a change of the brick wall to corner plots, to board and batten fence to corner plots. This is for plots 6, 9, 36, 37, 50, 55, 60, 67, 68, 74, 86, 87, 101, 102, 103, and 106.

3. Land off Brockholes Crescent, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Application validated on Mar 11 for non material amendment to application 18/01125/REMMAJ, involving a change of the brick wall to corner plots, to board and batten fence to corner plots. This is for plots 6, 9, 36, 37, 50, 55, 60, 67, 68, 74, 86, 87, 101, 102, 103, and 106. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Mar 11 for approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Reasonable Avoidance Method Statement ), 8 (Archaeology Watching Brief) and 9 (EVCP) on planning permission 22/00886/FUL

4. Claughton Industrial Estate, Brockholes Way, Claughton-on-Brock PR3 0PZ

Application validated on Mar 11 for approval of details reserved by conditions 6 (Reasonable Avoidance Method Statement ), 8 (Archaeology Watching Brief) and 9 (EVCP) on planning permission 22/00886/FUL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GarstangCouncilStarbucksMcDonaldsFleetwood