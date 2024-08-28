Fox Laverty is determined to raise at least £2,000 for Shelter.

A nine-year-old Garstang schoolboy plans to live on the streets for 24 hours to raise money for homeless people.

Fox Laverty, a pupil at St Thomas’ School, did the same thing last year for Shelter, and raised an impressive £1,900.

This year he is determined to top that amount, and has roped in two schoolmates to help.

The youngster has also set up a JustGiving page, and nearly £300 has already been pledged.

He said: “Last year I ‘lived’ on the street for 24 hours to raise awareness for the homeless after seeing a homeless person in my town, and raised nearly £2,000 for Shelter. This year some of my friends from school are going to do it with me, so that we can raise more awareness and more money.

"As a team we want to raise more than £2,000 but more importantly, raise awareness that we have too many people without a home.”

Fox’s pal Theo is joining him on the 24-hour challenge. He said: ‘I am joining Fox to raise as much money as possible to help the homeless. I hope the money we are able to raise helps people that haven’t got a bed or a house”

His younger brother Albie is also taking part. And as with last year, the boys will be joined by Fox’s dad Brian, although they have not settled on a date yet.

He said: “This year Fox is hoping to beat what he raised last year, and he has friends from Garstang St Thomas’ school helping him. It really is a team event.

“It’s amazing that a group of nine-year-olds want to help other people less fortunate than themselves.”

Fox has been community-minded since he was even younger. When he turned seven and eight, he decided to help the environment rather than receive ‘plastic presents’ for his special day.

He therefore donated £50 of his own money, along with family contributions and money from his classmates instead of birthday presents towards buying and planting 15 fruit trees in his school playground.

The youngster requested fruit trees, so children who did not have anything at snack time would be able to pick fruit.

Fox’s dad Brian said: “Myself and Victoria, Fox’s mum, are very proud of him, not just for thinking of others but by wanting to include others to make a difference for those less fortunate.”

"He understands that it’s a small step, but every journey starts with the first step and as he says, ‘together we can make a difference’.”