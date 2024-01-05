A Game of Thrones star has shared his shock at finding out his mum is on popular TV show The Traitors.

35-year-old actor Kerr Logan (real name Michael Kerr) from Lytham St Annes is best known for playing Matthos Seaworth, son of Ser Davos, on the inconic fantasty series Game of Thrones.

However it seems the former Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College's own mother is about to make a name for herself in another popular television show - the BBC game show The Traitors.

Season two of The Traitors premiered on January 3, and when the BBC Press Office's Twitter/X account shared a picture of the new contestants the day before, Kerr revealed he had a familial relationship with one of them.

Quote tweeting the original tweet, a tightlipped Kerr, who has also appeared in Stike and Alias Grace, said: "I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out".

The following day, Kerr then tweeted a picture of the contestant called Diane and wrote: "My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. My mother is on the traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared. "

Left: Michael Kerr, whose stage name is Kerr Logan (credit @KerrLogan on Twitter). Right: Diane Carson (credit BBC)

63-year-old Diane Carson is a retired school teacher from Lancashire who, before she went onto The Traitors, told the BBC that her children were her insipration for going on the show.

When asked why she applied, Diane said: "Mainly because my children said I could never do something like this! We started watching series one together and l just loved the idea of the challenge. I thought it would be great to have a go and see if I could do it." Originally from Ireland, by the time Kerr secured a role on Game of Thrones, Anne was living in Ansdell and worked as a drama and literacy teacher based at the Isis Centre - a pupil referral unit for children who had dropped out of, been excluded from, or could not cope with, mainstream school. However having a famous son is not the only reason Diane has caused a stir on Twitter, but rather her direct, mother-like, sleuthing ways drew audience's attention from the very first episode.

Funny tweets about Diane - including one from presenter Rylan Clarke who wrote "Never been more afraid of being found out by her and I’m not even a traitor on the show" - led to Diane's name trending on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Reacting to this, actor Kerr tweeted: "My mother is trending on twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life…… "

Diane then made a stir yet again in the most recent episode, which aired on January 5, as the former teacher revealed that fellow contestant, Ross, was also her son!

28-year-old Ross is a video director from Lancashire, who in the first episode even told Diane that it was his mum who put him up for the show... very sneaky of the pair!