Celebrities have been flooding social media with tributes to the late Derek Draper from Chorley, who has died aged 56.

The former political advisor, who was married to TV presenter Kate Garraway, passed away on January, 5 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

The news of Derek's tragic death was broke by his wife Kate, with whom he shares two children, on Instagram this morning.

Numerous celebrities took to her Instagram post, as well as to Twitter/X to share their condolences to Kate and their family.

Tributes have poured in for the late husband of Kate Garraway, Chorley born Derek Draper.

Take a look below at some of the heartfelt messages sent in by the stars:

Singer Elton John: "So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family x"

Presenter Zoe Ball: "heartbroken for you and your children Kate. so much love coming your way from so many. may Dereks star always shine brightest for you xxxx"

Comedian Jason Manford: "Kate, I am so so sorry. Sending love to you and your family ❤️"

Presenter Carol Vorderman: "Sending my thoughts & love to Kate and their family. Heartbreaking, after the last years, they have lost the man they love so much"

Singer Ronan Keating: "So sorry Kate. Sending love to all your family."

Former Atomic Kitten Kerry Katona: "Sending you all my love and strength to you and your family"

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon: "Darling Kate I am so so sorry for your loss! Sending you all so much love"

Broadcaster Dan Walker: "Very sorry to hear about the death of Derek Draper. There are some lovely tributes to him on here today and like everyone else, I’m thinking of Kate and their family"

Singer Alexandra Burke: "Kate, I’m so sorry..❤️❤️ Sending you all so much love. Keeping you all in my thought’s &prayers. Xxx" Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts: "Sending so much love"

Actress Vicky McClure: "So so sorry to hear this Kate. Sending all my love to you and your family ♥️ xxx"

TV personality Michelle Visage: "So so sorry for this immense loss for you and your family."

TV presenter Richard Arnold: "By your side always ❤️"

Youtuber Zoe Sugg: "So sorry to hear this Kate! Sending you and the family so much love"