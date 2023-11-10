G and M Goldsmiths: Take a sneak peek inside Preston’s newest jewellers ahead of its opening at former George Banks site
Michelle and Gary Shaw from Cottam are going to be opening the new store tomorrow which is located at the former George Banks jewellers on Lune Street.
The duo are bringing a wealth of experience with them as Gary, 61, who has over 43 years’ experience, was originally a partner of DJM Goldsmiths on Fox Street which closed its doors two years ago, while Michelle, 47, also worked as a former employee.
The store will have an array of jewellery on offer including diamonds, rings, watches and necklaces. Gary will also be on hand to design bespoke jewellery. As a welcome gift to their customers, they will be doing half price rhodium plate service for one week only which will cost £20 per item instead of the usual £45.
Michelle told the Post: “We have over three generations of customers from working at the previous store so we can’t wait to see them and new ones."
Opening hours for the store are: Tuesday to Saturday 10am-5pm (hours will differ in December).
Take a look at some of the pictures.