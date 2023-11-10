A new jewellers is getting ready to open this weekend in Preston.

Michelle and Gary Shaw from Cottam are going to be opening the new store tomorrow which is located at the former George Banks jewellers on Lune Street.

The duo are bringing a wealth of experience with them as Gary, 61, who has over 43 years’ experience, was originally a partner of DJM Goldsmiths on Fox Street which closed its doors two years ago, while Michelle, 47, also worked as a former employee.

The store will have an array of jewellery on offer including diamonds, rings, watches and necklaces. Gary will also be on hand to design bespoke jewellery. As a welcome gift to their customers, they will be doing half price rhodium plate service for one week only which will cost £20 per item instead of the usual £45.

Michelle told the Post: “We have over three generations of customers from working at the previous store so we can’t wait to see them and new ones."

Opening hours for the store are: Tuesday to Saturday 10am-5pm (hours will differ in December).

Take a look at some of the pictures.

1 . G & M Goldsmiths opens in Preston G & M Goldsmiths will be opening tomorrow (Saturday) at the former George Banks jewellers on Lune Street Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . G & M Goldsmiths opens in Preston Michelle and Gary Shaw from Cottam are the owners of the new store Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . G & M Goldsmiths opens in Preston Take a seat! Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . G & M Goldsmiths opens in Preston Some of the gorgeous jewllery on offer at the new store just in time for a Christmas present Photo: UGC Photo Sales