Michelle and Gary Shaw from Cottam who are going to be opening a new jewellers at the former one located at George Banks on Lune Street and are hoping to welcome customers just before Christmas.

George Banks was one of Preston's longest established jewellers operating for over 87 years in Preston city centre before closing its doors in 2022.

Gary, 61, was originally a partner of DJM Goldsmiths on Fox Street which closed its doors two years ago and carries over more than 43 years’ experience with him, while Michelle, 47, also worked as a former employee. The popular city centre jewellers was first opened in 1982 and remained one of the only few still trading in Preston, along with McGowens Jewellers and David Jones Goldsmiths on Friargate.

The new store will have an array of jewellery on offer including diamonds, rings, watches and necklaces. Gary will also be on hand to design bespoke jewellery.