News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

George Banks: Husband and wife due to open new jewellery store at former Preston site

All that glitters will soon be gold and silver as a new jewellers is coming to Preston.
By Emma Downey
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michelle and Gary Shaw from Cottam who are going to be opening a new jewellers at the former one located at George Banks on Lune Street and are hoping to welcome customers just before Christmas.

George Banks was one of Preston's longest established jewellers operating for over 87 years in Preston city centre before closing its doors in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary, 61, was originally a partner of DJM Goldsmiths on Fox Street which closed its doors two years ago and carries over more than 43 years’ experience with him, while Michelle, 47, also worked as a former employee. The popular city centre jewellers was first opened in 1982 and remained one of the only few still trading in Preston, along with McGowens Jewellers and David Jones Goldsmiths on Friargate.

Michelle and Gary Shaw from Cottam who are going to be opening a new jewellers at the former one located at George Banks on Lune Street and are hoping to welcome customers just before ChristmasMichelle and Gary Shaw from Cottam who are going to be opening a new jewellers at the former one located at George Banks on Lune Street and are hoping to welcome customers just before Christmas
Michelle and Gary Shaw from Cottam who are going to be opening a new jewellers at the former one located at George Banks on Lune Street and are hoping to welcome customers just before Christmas
Most Popular
Read More
How a tragic personal plot twist turned The Chilliman's Rik Alker into a best se...

The new store will have an array of jewellery on offer including diamonds, rings, watches and necklaces. Gary will also be on hand to design bespoke jewellery.

Michelle told the Post: “We have over three generations of customers from working at the previous store so we can’t wait to see them and new ones.

Related topics:Preston