Six dishes of deliciousness were served to me and my partner alongside a recommended bottle of fruity Rose: Chenin Blanc Pinotage.

Fullaloves is a real hidden gem in my opinion, the location is marked only by a menu on the exterior wall. The location is discreet but the popularity of the local bar speaks volume. Tucked away on Longridge main highstreet, Berry Lane, Fullaloves has captured the heart of the community it sits within, showcasing a warm welcome as everyone who enters is already considered a friend.

King prawns served in garlic and chilli oil with ciabatta.

Quickly seen by the accommodating bar staff, we took in the wall of wines to our right and our attention was captured by the beauty of the fairy lights that hung above us while our drinks were being served. Despite it being a cold March evening, the setting of Fullaloves was warm as ever.

The menu was not short of choice. A selection of tapas dishes, individual or to share, large or small, meaty or fish based, we could’ve eaten it all.

Our only complaint could be the size of the table we sat at was perhaps a little too small to hold all the plates we had in mind. However in true tapas style we swapped and changed as one dish concluded and another began.

To start with we opted for mixed olives with manzanilla, gordal and marinated garlic cloves and the mixed dips platter which included hummus, tzatziki and taramasalata served with pita bread. The olives were large and fresh and the bread was warm allowing for the hummus side to melt over.

Fullaloves Wines can be found at Old Stables, The, 5 Stanley St, Longridge, Preston PR3 3NJ.

Our starters were almost complete when the main tapas dishes began loading onto our table, we decided to split the choice of six dishes between us but share our picks together.

I opted for Calamari, a portion of deep fried squid served with garlic mayonnaise and lemon. Large gambas pilpil which was king prawns served in garlic and chilli oil with ciabatta on the side. Finally, patatas bravas, an all-time favourite of mine, potatoes served with a spicy tomato sauce and aliolli.

My partner chose stuffed jalapeno peppers, chorizo in a sticky maple syrup and albondigas meatballs which were served in a tasty bravas sauce.

Alongside a selection of mouth-watering tapas was served to us two bowls of sliced ciabatta bread to clean up at sauce left behind. The whole meal was intensely satisfying and the type you text your friends about: ‘you’ve got to try here!’.