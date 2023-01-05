The first week of January is gloomy for both weather and work as we all head back into our normal routine after a week of indulging in wine and festivities. It’s also, now to be noted for future reference, the most difficult time to find a good, mid-week lunch in Lancashire.

Understandably, after a month of hard-graft, serving all of our drinks and dinners and dealing with the chaos of those works do’s that might just have gotten a bit out-of-hand: most hospitality spots are shut to give their workers a well-earned break.

However, an old favourite place of mine, sat quietly on the borderline between Longridge and Grimsargh, doors open and heating on. At last, we came across The White Bull at Alston.

Beef bourguignon with fresh green veg, priced at £16.00.

The new landlady and previous manager Gabby Smith, 36, had just newly taken on the pub as her own on December 23 and told us how she hadn’t felt the need to close and wanted to keep up the momentum with locals through January.

Coming in from the cold outside, the log fire burning at the entrance of the pub was both aesthetically pleasing and physically needed.

Immediately we were greeted by Gabby with menus and a drinks order calming our adrenaline from the short run in the rain from the car park.

The interior design that surrounded us felt suited to the exterior views of farms and fields. It gave the true country pub vibe, with classic wooden furniture and an open log fire.

The White Bull at Alston is situated in the heart of the Ribble Valley close to the town of Longridge.

The dim lighting and acoustic music playing provided a cosy atmosphere to have our midday of a midweek treat.

I ordered off the specials, beef bourguignon with fresh green veg and creamy mash.

The beef stew braised in red wine came out at the perfect temperature and the veg was crunchy and flavoursome.

Also, I should add, the mash was the smoothest I’ve had in a long time. It was a great, home-style meal.

Mini Chipolatas in a honey glaze with wholegrain mustard mayo, priced at £5.00.

It was also good to know that the food served at the White Bull contained all locally sourced ingredients.

The meat was provided by Brendan Andertons and the veg was by Ribble Valley Farm Fare.

Perhaps ordering a little overboard for my appetite, we also got the mini chipolatas in a honey glaze to accompany the mains.

The sausages sat in a bed of sweetness as the honey coated each one.

The day was rainy and cold, a hearty pub meal was needed to warm us up.

Too full after my mains and side to order a dessert, my meal was followed by a hot chocolate for £3.50. It was the perfect way to finish up a hearty pub lunch.

The total bill for my courses came up to £24.50, which I think reflects the quality of the cooking and the ingredients used to make the meal.