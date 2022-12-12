Last week, a Lancashire photographer called Lee Mansfield shared the extraordinary moon photo along with a request to find the man who can be seen sitting on a bench.

Speaking at the time, Lee, who this year won the Lancashire Life reader photographer of the year award, said: “Not only is the Moon interesting, you can see a figure sat down on one of the benches – I would love to find this person to send a copy of the photo.”

Over the weekend, following the Post’s publication of the story, Lee says he has been delighted to locate the man under the moon.

The moon rising over Rivington Pike in Chorley.

Burnley-based Lee told the Post: “On Saturday 10th December I received a message on my Facebook page saying I think I am the person who you are looking for. WOW! I may have found this person. I needed to check this person out and only I knew what clothing he was wearing and what you cannot see on social media I knew the person was wearing a black cap.

"His name is Dave Woods, a BBC commentator – I asked him to ring me right away which he did, I asked him many questions that only he would know the answer to. Both Dave and I were so happy to speak to each other, Dave was the star in the photo and I found the man under the Moon.”

Rivington Pike is a hill on Winter Hill, part of the West Pennine Moors at Rivington, Chorley.

