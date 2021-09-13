Friends of Winckley Square celebrate success of Preston's Winckley heritage weekend

The history of the city's Georgian square, its leading and memorable residents and the story of its gardens were recounted in a series of walking tours.

Chair of the Friends Pat Harrison said today: "I've come back to lots of emails saying thank you - it's just so nice to get such positive feedback."

These were the first events the Friends have hosted since the pandemic lockdown.

Photographer Paul Rushton, (second from right), from Preston Photogpraphic Society leads a photography workshop in Winckley Square Gardens.

It's hoped that photos taken by those attending a photographic workshop, lead by Paul Rushton of Preston Photographic Society, may feature in a future exhibition.

Meanwhile those interested in the horticultural history of the gardens and surrounding area enjoyed a talk about the restoration of Winckley Gardens and two Regency walking tours, taking in private gardens as well as public walks.

New walks for the heritage weekend also included one which turned a spotlight on pioneering women who lived in or near the Square and who made significant differences to local and/or national life.

More than 150 people attended the various events, with numbers limited due to pandemic social distancing precautions. The Square is located in the city centre, just a short distance from Fishergate.

Time to remember the role former Square resident and leading suffragette Edith Rigby played in the campaign for all women to be given the vote

The Friends of Winckley Square will be organising more talks and photographic workshops during the Preston Arts Festival in October and will be announcing those events soon.

Meanwhile anyone wishing to help the friends with research, gardening or events should contact them at [email protected] or [email protected]

For further information about the weekend see here.

