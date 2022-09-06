PNE issue statement after video showing altercation near young children emerges

In the video, young children can be seen to be in visible distress as the adults around them grapple with each other.

The scuffle takes place in the Town End stand of Deepdale during the match, in which the Lilywhites conceded their first goal and suffered their first defeat of the season.

What do fans say happened?

A video posted on Twitter shows an altercation at PNE's Saturday game in front of distressed children.

According to users on Twitter, the fight broke out as fans would not stay seated during the game.

Numerous Twitter users say the stewards were “heavy handed”, particuarly citing the fact that the incident happened on the back row, where no one’s view would be restricted.

What does the club say?

A spokesperon for PNE said: “We are aware of the issues that took place in the Town End during the match on Saturday. Regrettably because of the behaviour of at least one of our supporters the disturbance spilled out and briefly affected others for which we apologise. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. Our ground safety team are dealing with this and will be interviewing the individual who started the disturbance. Whilst we are still investigating, there is nothing that we have seen at this stage to suggest that our stewards did anything other than the job that they are paid to do”.

What do the police say?