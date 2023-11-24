Free parking in Chorley extended for Christmas - everything you need to know on how long it lasts and where
How long is the free parking extended until?
From December 1 – 24 the one hour free parking currently offered on town centre car parks (except Flat Iron) will be extended to three hours free parking (with the exception of the Flat Iron car park which will be two hours free parking), with a time of arrival ticket required.
Where are the carparks located?
Details of the extended free parking this Christmas are as follows:
Flat Iron car park – two hours free (time of arrival ticket required) - maximum stay two hours.
Short Stay car parks – three hours free (time of arrival ticket required) – maximum stay three hours.
Portland Street car park – three hours free ((time of arrival ticket required) - £1 for 4 hours – maximum stay fpur.
Long Stay car parks – three hours free (time of arrival ticket required) - £1 for four hours or £3.50 all day.
What has been said?
Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “Extending the free parking in our town centre car parks is just one of the many things we’re doing to encourage people to Chorley this Christmas.
“Visitors will be able to park for free for longer, encouraging them to enjoy the Christmas activities that Chorley has to offer, making their visit more affordable.”
For more information on town centre parking and charges click HERE.