Visitors to Chorley town centre will benefit from extended free parking during the festive period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How long is the free parking extended until?

From December 1 – 24 the one hour free parking currently offered on town centre car parks (except Flat Iron) will be extended to three hours free parking (with the exception of the Flat Iron car park which will be two hours free parking), with a time of arrival ticket required.

Where are the carparks located?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley town centre parking and charges have been announced for over the Christmas period

Details of the extended free parking this Christmas are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flat Iron car park – two hours free (time of arrival ticket required) - maximum stay two hours.

Short Stay car parks – three hours free (time of arrival ticket required) – maximum stay three hours.

Portland Street car park – three hours free ((time of arrival ticket required) - £1 for 4 hours – maximum stay fpur.

Long Stay car parks – three hours free (time of arrival ticket required) - £1 for four hours or £3.50 all day.

What has been said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “Extending the free parking in our town centre car parks is just one of the many things we’re doing to encourage people to Chorley this Christmas.

“Visitors will be able to park for free for longer, encouraging them to enjoy the Christmas activities that Chorley has to offer, making their visit more affordable.”