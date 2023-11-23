An Emmerdale star and soap royalty is set to light up Leyland this Christmas.

Fan favourite Jeff Hordley, 53, who plays bad boy Cain Dingle will be switching on the town's Christmas lights this Saturday (November 25) as well as the winner of the X Factor, Ben Haenow,

The festive occasion is going ahead in partnership with Leyland Town Team and will begin on Hough Lane at noon. Starting off proceedings will be children's attractions, activities, market stalls, street food and more.

From 3pm, there will be live music and entertainment with the main event taking place at 5.30pm. Ben Haenow will be performing from around 5pm - just before the switch on.

The annual Christmas Lights switch on event in Leyland will take place this Saturday (November 25)

Children's activities will take place in Leyland Market, ensuring it's an event for all the family. At Leyland United Reformed Church, stalls, crafts and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

A special Christingle celebration will also take place at 4pm. On the day, free parking will be available for visitors on all town centre car parks - Churchill Way carpark, King Street car park, Sumner Street carpark and Ecroyd Street carpark.

South Ribble Borough Council have organised the event which is sponsored by Royal Flush Vapes.

Jeff Hordley, aka Emmerdale's Cain Dingle, will be switching on Leyland's Christmas lights this Saturday (November 25) along with former X Factor contestant Ben Haenow

Road closures and parking

Road closures will be in place on Hough Lane from the roundabout on School Lane outside The Gables pub to the junction with Herbert Street from 6am to 10pm.

There will be no overnight parking permitted on Quinn Street on Friday 24 November (by the side of Leyland Reformed Church).