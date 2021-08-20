Free leisure pass for getting Covid jab in Preston

Young people are to be offered free leisure centre access in Preston in bid to encourage them to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

Better, which operates Preston Council’s leisure and sports facilities, is to join Public Health England’s drive to boost the uptake of the Covid jab.

The charitable social enterprise is offering anyone aged between 16 and 30 a £10 voucher to be used against any membership at a Better-operated leisure facility and a three-day free pass to Fulwood Leisure Centre and West View Better Health Leisure Centre.

Mark Sesnan, managing director at Better said: “As soon as we heard about the campaign to incentivise young people to get vaccinated, we wanted to get involved. We know the value of regular exercise on our mental and physical health and this has been further highlighted during the pandemic.

“We also know that having all adults double vaccinated plays a crucial role in our battle against Covid-19, so we wanted to help.

“We hope that by offering free passes and discount vouchers to our 235 gyms, leisure and sports centres across the UK, we will encourage many more young people to take up their vaccine.”

In order to take up the offer, residents need to need to complete the form available on the Better website https://www.better.org.uk/healthy-communities and follow the simple